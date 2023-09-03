Irene Rose’s Release “Believe and Receive” Song

Singer/Songwriter Irene Rose is preparing to release her first children’s song since before the pandemic. “Believe and Receive” is based on the plan of salvation outlined in what Christians refer to in Scripture as the Romans Road.

A long-time children’s minister and worship leader, the song’s intention to help children clearly understand the plan of salvation directly from Scripture. Irene says, “My pastor asked us if we would feel comfortable sharing the gospel with a stranger without having to look anything up. I realized that though I knew all of the concepts, I would be hard pressed to present them succinctly in order without paraphrasing. I wanted to give both adults and children a clear-cut path on how to start a relationship with Jesus. The good news is that Jesus has done all of the work already! Our job is just to believe and receive!”

The song makes four stops along the Romans Road answering four questions:

1. What is the problem?2. What is the consequence?

3. What is the solution?

4. What is our response?

Irene says, “I left my career as a country songwriter in Nashville because I didn’t feel I was writing anything of lasting value that would impact the world. I feel this song may be the most important song I’ve ever written because they are not my words, but the Word of God. I pray this song does more to reach children than my 20 years in ministry.”

Irene will debut the song at Camp Meeting held at Indian Field Campground in St. George, SC performing nightly concerts September 25-30.

The studio recording was co-produced with Chris Viera of SoundPower Audio Laboratory in Summerville. Chris is a musician, engineer and producer set to release three studio albums this year for various bands, and has most recently cut a single for Dylan Swinson.

The song will be released on all major streaming and music purchasing platforms on September 22, 2023. https://linktr.ee/Irenerosemusic