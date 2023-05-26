It’s A Wrap!

× Expand The Kiawah Island Arts Council concluded the season with a Piccolo Preview of live music.

The Kiawah Island Arts Council ended its 2022-2023 season on a high note with a Piccolo Preview. Holy Spirit Catholic Church was the setting for a preview of three highly talented groups who will perform during the Spoleto Festival USA from May 26 – June 11 in 10 different locations in downtown Charleston. More information and tickets can be found at spoletousa.org. The lively Preview gave Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns Island residents and visitors the opportunity to experience these wonderful performances close to home.

Beginning with Hotsy Totsy, a five piece jazz ensemble which celebrated the best of the Roaring ‘20s with rousing tunes like “Ain’t Misbehavin” and “When You’re Smilin,’” the crowd of almost 500 people felt the energy, many standing to move along with a costumed dancer to the strains of “The Charleston.”

Classical music lovers then enjoyed an interlude of duets with violinist Nina Sandberg and cellist Daniel Mumm. Rounding out the program was a beautiful, soulful presentation by Lowcountry Voices, presenting selections from Black Broadway: A Musical Revue. Emphasizing African American music performed in the South Carolina Lowcountry tradition, the gorgeous voices of the chorus group gifted the audience with selections from “The Color Purple”, “The Lion King” and “Porgy and Bess”.

Followed closely after the very popular annual production of Blues by the Sea, the second to the last performance of the Arts Council combined with the Piccolo Preview to satisfy the musical tastes of just under 1,000 in attendance at the two final events. Freshfield Village hosted a large crowd of over 450 blues and jazz fans. Sheltered from the afternoon sun under a large tent, carrying a chair, picnic blanket, or cooler, the fans came to enjoy the sounds of music by the sea. This year’s lineup included Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors featuring Adam Gussow; Doug Deming & the Jewetones; and the Randall Bramblett Band. Rave reviews were received for the guitar playing of Doug Deming and the enthusiastic dancing and vocals of Sir Rod Patterson. With an illustrious 40-year career, Randall Bramblett is a famous singer-songwriter and multi instrumentalist, whose performance was much-anticipated by the crowd.

Members of the Kiawah Island Arts Council were delighted to end the season with these two musically diverse and well-attended performances. The Arts Council thanks the Town of Kiawah Island, Mayor John Labriola and Town Council for their strong support of the arts, which enhances the quality of life for island residents. Thanks to Arts Council members Bill Blizzard, who coordinated Blues by the Sea and Jodi Rush, who shepherded the three components of Piccolo Preview. The group deeply appreciates the patrons who sampled the 21 performances during the past season or who attended the monthly piano bars or the art film series and urges area residents to continue to support the arts by sending their comments to Ruthie Foster, arts and cultural events coordinator.

To receive information about next year’s season, which will begin on September 6, please email Ruthie at rfoster@kiawahisland.org. See you in September.