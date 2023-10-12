It’s Harvest Time

× Expand Wikipedia

Join Charleston County Parks for a countryside fall celebration. The 2023 Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at beautiful Johns Island County Park.

The Harvest Festival is known for its showcase of Charleston’s own bluegrass talent, with local bands playing throughout the day. This year’s entertainment lineup is Southern Flavor Band, Yeehaw Junction and New Ghost Town.

And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast! Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages.

Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts.

Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, horse jumps, kids’ fall arts and crafts, and pumpkin painting. The City of Charleston Police Department will conduct a mounted patrol demo, and the Charleston Animal Society will be on site with pets available for adoption.

Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, including a quiet area and sensory bags, to help any guest with sensory needs.

Admission to the Harvest Festival is $10 per person. Kids 12 and under and Gold Pass holders are admitted free (Gold Passes are not sold on site). Advance ticket sales are not available for this event.

Food and beverages are available for additional fees; valid ID is required for alcohol purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating. Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times. Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited.

For more information, call 843-795-4386, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com. This event is brought to you by Coca-Cola, Charleston Animal Society and your Charleston County Parks.