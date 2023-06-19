×

June 19th, 1865 was the day when enslaved African Americans in the western most part of the Union (Galveston, Texas) were told of the Emancipation Proclamation. While not technically the date of slavery's end, Juneteenth (combination of June and nineteenth) was adopted as the day to celebrate emancipation. After all, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued a full two years before every last enslaved American was told of their status. Abraham Lincoln had been assassinated and the 13th Amendment was moving towards ratification by the senate by the time Union troops liberated all Confederate areas. Because of this, Juneteenth Celebrations serve as a reminder that until everyone is free, no one is free!