Kiawah Island Art Guild

The Kiawah Art Guild is honored to be hosting another show of original paintings at the Kiawah Municipal Center on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The guild is a non-profit resident artists organization founded thirty-two years ago to promote artists and art education in the Kiawah community. Today it has more than 42 active members, each of whom is a Kiawah resident. The show and sale is open to anyone interested in viewing or purchasing original works of art in several media including watercolors, oils, acrylics, and pastels.