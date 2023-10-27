Kiawah Island Art Guild

× Expand Vicki K. Parry, Red Tailed Hawk, Acrylic 8" x 8

The Kiawah Art Guild is honored to be hosting another show of original paintings at the Kiawah Municipal Center on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The guild is a non-profit resident artists organization founded thirty-two years ago to promote artists and art education in the Kiawah community. Today it has more than 42 active members, each of whom is a Kiawah resident. The show and sale is open to anyone interested in viewing or purchasing original works of art in several media including watercolors, oils, acrylics, and pastels.