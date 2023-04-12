Kiawah Island Resident Pens Children’s Book

Kiawah Island resident Lisa Donovan recently published her second children’s book: Birds at the Beach and Beyond.

The new book will be featured at Feather Fest, part of the Sea Islands Shorebird Festival, an inaugural event taking place on Kiawah and Seabrook Islands on May 11 and 12.

Among the local subject matter experts credited in the back of the book are Endangered Species Biologist Melissa Chaplin (US Fish & Wildlife Service, Charleston), Kiawah Island Wildlife Biologist Aaron Given, and Wildlife Biologist Janet Thibault (SC Department of Natural Resources, Charleston).

Donovan teamed with illustrator Dee Paras who created colorful collages of 21 shore and marsh birds.

The book is written in light verse for children up to age seven. Their first book, Birds in My Backyard, was published in 2019.

“I am fortunate to work with ornithologists who make sure that, while not scientific representations, the illustrations are as accurate as can be in this art form,” Donovan explained. “And the verses are whimsical and funny to encourage little ones’ awareness of these birds and their behavior.”

The back matter of the book includes a list of suggestions for “How to Be a Friend to Birds at the Beach,” including keeping dogs on leashes, observing nesting signs, and keeping a distance from the birds. An explanation of collage and examples of color and texture in various illustrations are also shared with readers.

More information is available on Amazon or by visiting LDonovanBooks.com.