Land And Sea

For Heather McQueen Jones, art started as therapy when she was caring for her young children.

It quickly grew into a passion, and gradually, Heather moved further from her advertising career to focus on her art.

‘Sketching and painting is cathartic. Learning something new every day is energizing. Challenging myself to take art to the next level and change careers has been transformative,” she says.

Heather paints in oil, plein air and from her studio on Daniel Island. She paints what she loves to see, what is around her either near her home or while vacationing.

She does commissioned work and donates paintings for Lowcountry charities.

On September 19 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Live Oak Hall’s Lake House, Heather will demonstrate the method she uses to share the progress of her painting and posting to social media in a workshop called “Art Therapy: Painting Water and Seascapes.”

Learn more at seabrookislandartistguild.com. To view Heather’s beautiful art, please visit her website at macqueenjones.com and Instagram at @HeartPalette.