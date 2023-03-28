Music Events Bring Joy To Island Residents

On February 24, the California Guitar Trio performed to almost 200 fans on Kiawah Island in the Legends Ballroom at the Turtle Point Golf Clubhouse.

Comprised of Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences. In addition to dazzling musicianship and interplay, the California Guitar Trio’s (CGT) shows are full of captivating stories and humor that enables the audience to feel like they’re part of the music, not just spectators.

CGT’s 21 albums, streamed over 115 million times on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, offer diverse snapshots of the group’s mercurial muse. The trio’s latest album “Live In Scottsdale – On Tour With King Crimson” is a recording of the final opening set from the 2021 tour with the legendary King Crimson and features the new CGT 2.0 line up with Tom Griesgraber on Chapman Stick The Kiawah audience was particularly intrigued by the unique Chapman Stick which, as Tom explained, performs and sounds a bit like a bass, a bit like a piano while also functioning as a guitar.

During his introduction of the popular group, David Wohl mentioned that the performance was sold out in just two days. Mr. Wohl is Vice Chairman of the Kiawah Island Arts Council, the volunteer group who recruits, markets and stages performances like CGT throughout the year. “Our other events also tend to sell out quickly,” remarked Mr. Wohl, “they take place at a variety of local venues; both on and off the island, including the Sanctuary, West Beach Conference Center, Freshfields, Seabrook, Holy Spirit Church, and Church of our Savior.“ The Arts Council has produced 16 shows since September 2022 and will produce another seven shows before their season ends on May 7.

Mr. Wohl continued to address the audience, “Over the past several years, it has become increasingly difficult and expensive to schedule these events. A lot of folks probably don’t realize the work that goes into each performance. We have to outsource lighting, sound, piano rental, backline, and, when necessary, rigging and even stage and audience platforms. Essentially, we construct a temporary theatre for every event - move it in, set it up, and tear it down. We are also charged for facility rental, event services and a variety of other service personnel.”

It's become increasingly difficult to count on Resort venues for performances. The Resort (as it should) is heavily marketing its facilities for multi-day events, which means they are much less likely to reserve one night for a concert for island residents when the Resort could get four days of rental from a conference group, such as the SC Trial Attorneys.

Feasibility Study is Being Conducted for a Potential Arts Facility

A year ago, the Arts Council asked that the Town to consider funding a study that would explore future possibilities for offering quality arts events to residents and visitors and to determine the feasibility of constructing some sort of Cultural Arts facility. It was expected that the study could provide the town with several options and opportunities; and last summer, Town Council agreed to fund the study.

With the first phase of the study’s results due to be reported to the Town Council and members of the public on April 4, it is expected to provide detailed market, operational, financial, economic, and social impact analyses of a multi-use facility that could house spaces for a small theatre, exhibition space for artists and possible classrooms/studios and/or rehearsal spaces. The study will address questions, such as:

Is there community support for the idea of a performance facility?

Are there enough activities and events to make such a facility practical?

How much would it cost?

Would community members and visitors support it?

What would it take to operate it?

How big would it be? (# seats?)

Where could it be located?

Speaking to the audience on February 24, Mr. Wohl stated, “We encourage everyone of you to stay involved in this process, express your views and be open to different options and opportunities. Attend Town Council meetings and – if you enjoy the arts events we present – let us know –and let our elected officials know as well.”