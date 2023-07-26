Napoleon Bonaparte

Once upon a time, in a land far...far...away...

The once famous conqueror Napoleon was reportedly attacked by…bunnies. Bonaparte had requested that a rabbit hunt be arranged for himself and his men. So, what does a good chief of staff do?

He of course sets it up! But the joke was on him because he had his men round up what was said to be 3,000 rabbits for the momentous occasion.

When the rabbits were released from their cages, the hunt was on!!! At least that was the plan anyway! We all know plans are not always perfect, right? But the bunnies charged toward Bonaparte and his men in a viscous and unstoppable onslaught. Imagine if that happened today!!! And we were taught that Waterloo was the conqueror's greatest defeat…