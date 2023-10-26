National Mule Day, on October 26th, recognizes an intelligent pack animal many mistaken to be stubborn.

Did you know any of these facts? A mule is a hybrid cross between a male donkey (jack) and a female horse. As a hybrid, the animal inherits characteristics from both parents. The mule possesses the strength, intelligence, patience, perseverance, endurance, sure-footedness, and even temper of the donkey. From the horse, the mule inherits beauty, athletic ability, courage, vigor, and speed. In addition, mules appear to require less food than a horse of similar size.