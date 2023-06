Episode 21 is now available to stream. Mayor John Labriola speaks with Roger Warren, President of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The discussion focused on Warren's background, changes in the island over the years, and updates with the Resort. This summer, the Resort is hosting celebrations and events for fun throughout the season. Learn more here: https://kiawahresort.com/summer-on-kiawah/

Click here to stream Episode 21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro-Th23g9Ek