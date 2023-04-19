Revving Up

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The organizers of Cars at Kiawah River, formerly Cars on Kiawah, announced that applications for car exhibitors and volunteers for this year’s show on October 14 will be available May 1. The popular event is moving to its new location of Kiawah River, a waterfront community located on Johns Island. In recognition of the move, the show has been renamed Cars at Kiawah River.

“After several years at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Park, Cars on Kiawah outgrew the location,” says event co-chair Bruce Stemerman. “We are grateful to the previous host’s support in helping establish the event as the Charleston region’s preeminent celebration of the automobile’s history and evolution.”

As the Charleston region’s first agrihood, Kiawah River is centered on outdoor pursuits with 2,000 acres of land along the Kiawah River. The community combines the sea island’s natural beauty with residential, retail and hospitality offerings, as well as custom and semi-custom homes and resort-style amenities. Cars at Kiawah River is a nonprofit and makes annual contributions to various beneficiaries, including Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic and Sea Island Habitat for Humanity.

“This is an ideal location for this event,” notes co-chair John Wilson. “In addition to its stunning views, it is located adjacent to Charleston County’s Mullet Hall, which will provide plentiful spectator parking.”

As with the prior shows, Cars at Kiawah River will feature more than 200 eye-catching classic cars in a spectacular setting. Plenty of food and beverage options will be available for spectators, and the popular children’s display will return. The Goatery at Kiawah River Farm will be a fun addition to the event.

“We are also pleased to announce that Ally Financial will return as the presenting sponsor of Cars at Kiawah River” Stemerman adds. “Ally is a leader in digital financial services, including services to nearly 23,000 automobile dealerships. Ally has been a wonderful supporter of our event for several years, and we are thrilled for them to again play a major role in Cars at Kiawah River. In addition, Hendrick Automotive Group is returning as the event’s exclusive automotive dealer sponsor. Hendrick is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the Country.”

Additional information including sponsor, vendor and volunteer opportunities, is available at carsatkiawahriver.com or contact Bruce Stemerman at bstemerman@gmail.com or 240-418-9225.