Sanctuary Pastry Chef Helps United States Earn World Honors

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Executive Pastry Chef Jordan Snider helped lead Team USA to a top-10 finish in one of the world’s most prestigious international pastry competitions. Snider and Team USA placed seventh out of a field of 17 at the Coup du Monde de la Pâtisserie (World Pastry Cup) held in Lyon, France last month.

Considered within the industry as the Olympics of the pastry world, the competition pitted the top qualifying teams from the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. These finalists were determined through a multiyear process culminating in regional competitions held around the globe, with the qualifying event for The Americas occurring in Santiago, Chile last July.

During the intense competition, each three-person team’s 10-hour timed entry was judged by a panel of internationally distinguished pastry chefs who served as jurors, evaluating each entry for presentation, taste and conformity.

The Coupe du Monde organization describes team members as being selected for being “among the most promising (pastry) members of their country.” Snider, a South Carolina native who grew up in Charleston, honed his craft at esteemed restaurants out West before returning to the Lowcountry in 2018 to take the helm of The Sanctuary’s pastry program.

To learn more about The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort, visit kiawahresort.com.