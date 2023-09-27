It's National Pancake Day! Woo Hoo!

Pancakes are one of the favorite breakfast foods in North America. No wonder there is a holiday dedicated to them.

The National Pancake Day is celebrated throughout the United States each year on September 26. As we are sure you are aware, pancakes are round, flat cakes prepared from a thick batter made of flour, milk, and eggs. They are cooked on a frying pan or griddle. American pancakes typically contain a raising agent therefore they are thicker than unleavened British pancakes. They are usually about 1/3 inch thick and 4 inches in diameter.

Pancake batter can have other ingredients stirred in such as buttermilk, yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, apples, bananas, chocolate chips, sugar, cheese, and spices (vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg). Thus pancakes can be sweet or savory. Pancakes are typically consumed at breakfast. They can be topped with maple syrup, butter, jam, honey, peanut butter, cane syrup, molasses, whipped cream, powdered sugar, fruit, nuts. Unsweetened pancakes can be served with sides such as eggs, bacon, or sausage.

To celebrate the National Pancake Day on September 26, cook your favorite kind of pancakes for breakfast.