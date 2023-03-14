Seabrook Island Artist Guild Presents Lisa Willits

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Seabrook Island Artist Guild welcomes Lisa Willits on March 21, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., at the Lake House on Seabrook Island.

What began as an after-work hobby for Willits in the late 1990s soon turned into her passion. Lisa was drawn to oil paintings as a medium because it best captured her love of color. Much of her early art training was at the Gibbes Museum School in Charleston. With the encouragement of family and friends, she “took the leap” in 2005 and began working full-time as an oil painter and exhibiting her work.

“I am fascinated by the colors and glow of early morning or evening skies, the incredible cloud formations here on the coast and the vistas that stretch out forever. I love paintings with a strong sense of atmosphere, and I like to emphasize that quality in my artwork as well. I feel very fortunate to live here in the Lowcountry, and I want to share its unique beauty with my collectors.”

Lisa is one of the owners of Lowcountry Artists Gallery in Charleston, where she has exhibited her work since 2013. She paints at her home studio in Mount Pleasant. Her paintings are included in private and corporate collections. She recently installed a commissioned triptych, “Sky’s the Limit,” at the South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center at Trident Technical College.

Lisa is an associate member of Oil Painters of America and past coordinator of Charleston Outdoor Painters Association. She was also a past director of artistic growth for the Charleston Artist Guild. She is a participant in the annual Piccolo Spoleto outdoor art exhibition in Marion Square, a juried show of South Carolina artists.

To see Lisa’s portfolio, visit lisawillits.com/works. For more information on the Seabrook Island Artist Guild, its membership, classes, events and workshops, visit seabrookislandartistguild.com.