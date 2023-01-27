Seabrook Island Author To Release Fifth Novel, Murder Mystery

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Mary Glickman Prev Next

Seabrook author Mary Glickman will launch her fifth novel, “By the River of Babylon,” on Feb. 7. Available at bookstores and wherever books are sold online, Babylon was inspired by the people and culture of Johns Island, circa 1996, before the explosion of development we know today, when the island was a sleepy Charleston outpost of wild marshlands and farms punctuated at its hind end by Kiawah and Seabrook. It tells the story of two young New Englanders who inherit a home on Catawba Plantation, Glickman’s stand-in for Seabrook. Though they feel like fish out of water, the couple is excited to give the South a try – and maybe even find a place they can finally call home.

Called by Foreward Reviews “a stunning literary Southern Gothic novel turned murder mystery,” “By the Rivers of Babylon,” should prove a book club and readers favorite. Glickman will be signing books March 10 at McLaughlins in Freshfields Village from 1-5 p.m.

Glickman is the author of five novels, “Home in the Morning,” National Jewish Book Awards Finalist in Fiction’s “One More River,” “Marching to Zion,” “An Undisturbed Peace,” listed by Southern Living as a best novel of 2016, and “By the Rivers of Babylon,” launching on Feb. 7. Her historical fiction has been enjoyed by national audiences and is on the Recommended for Great Group Reads of the Women’s National Book Association for whom she has presented her work on numerous occasions.

Glickman’s blogs have appeared in the Huffington Post, Medium.com, and the Jewish Book Council’s Prosen People. She was honored by a request to provide an essay on Southern Jewish Literature by the National Jewish Book Network for the inaugural issue of its annual literary journal, “The Paper Brigade.” She has appeared on both television and radio promoting her work. Her print interviews have been featured in Charleston, SC’s Post and Courier, Charleston City Paper, and Southern Jewish Life among other outlets.

Glickman’s novels have twice been One Book, One Jewish Community selections, in Chicago and Charlotte respectively.