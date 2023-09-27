Seabrook Island History

The Seabrook Island Natural History Group continues its fall series of evening programs with a virtual tour of Charleston’s architectural history with Post and Courier journalist Robert Behre. The program will be offered on Thursday evening, October 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lake House.

Robert Behre has been a reporter and columnist for the Post and Courier for more than 30 years, writing widely about Charleston’s government, transportation systems and its rich architectural history.

The Seabrook Island Natural History Group Evening Programs at Lake House will continue in November with a presentation on the history of Seabrook Island.

Evening Programs are open to all Seabrook Island residents and guests with a $5 admission charge for non-members. To register, visit sinhg.org/events-page.