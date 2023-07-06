Seabrook Island Natural History Group Releases Autumn Event Schedule

The Seabrook Island Natural History Group has released its autumn schedule of trips for members. The 35 educational and recreational trips begin in mid-September with a culinary tour of downtown Charleston and end in December with an overnight visit to Brookgreen Gardens for its annual holiday season “Nights Of A Thousand Candles.”

Among the new member offerings for the fall are a Sounds of Charleston concert at downtown’s historic Circular Church and a tour of barrier island oyster farms, along with returning favorites which include boating excursions around Charleston Harbor and the Intracoastal Waterway, downtown history and cultural tours and kayaking excursions.

SINGH’s fall series of evening programs for island residents and guests will resume in September with a presentation on indigo’s role in the growth of Lowcountry plantation culture, followed in October and November by programs about Charleston architecture and a history of Seabrook Island itself.

For more information about trips for members, Evening Programs and membership, visit sinhg.org.