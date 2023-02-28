Seabrook Island Photo Club To Host Ben Ham On March 16

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Ben Ham is a fine art, landscape photographer who works exclusively in traditional, black and white film. He is self-taught and his work is highly influenced by the work of Ansel Adams.

Ham’s photography showcases some of his favorite places in the world. From the mountains and lakes of Colorado to the sweeping landscapes and shorelines of the Pacific West, to the tranquility of the Lowcountry, each collection of Ham’s work offers viewers a distinct perspective and reflects his deep love and appreciation for the natural world.

Ham’s talk will share how he approaches his work – what drives his inspiration and the process he uses to create each image. He’ll discuss his background and what drives his artistic vision. Ham will be bringing some framed pieces for discussion and he will describe the story of the images and their inspiration. We’ll also have time for a Q&A session – so bring your questions!

Ham owns and operates two Ben Ham Galleries, one in Charleston and one in Bluffton that exclusively sell his art. All of his work, from printing to framing to shipping, is produced in his 4,000 square foot studio on Hilton Head.

This meeting is free to Seabrook Island Photo Club members. For guests and non-members we request a $10 donation. Questions or need gate pass information? Please email seabrookislandphotographyclub22@gmail.com.

EVENT DETAILS

“Inspired by Nature, Captured on Film” – A talk by Ben Ham

Location: Live Oak Hall at the Lake House on Seabrook Island

Date/Time: March 16, 6:30-8 p.m.

Refreshments: 6:30-7 p.m.

Presentation: 7 p.m.