Seabrook Island Village Annual Cornhole Clash Set For April 15

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The fourth annual Cornhole Clash is now open for registration and we’ve made some great changes.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. gives all a great time to enjoy a box lunch (supported by the Seabrook Island Club) and visit with neighbors and guests – a wonderful part of our island experience. Play begins at 1 p.m.

Seabrook Island Village, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, is a volunteer organization fostering the ability of residents to remain in their homes and enjoy our island life. We acknowledge that people may need help for a short time or all year. For example last year, our volunteers provided more than 1000 hours driving members to appointments, events and exercise groups. Plus, volunteers helped with household items and checked-in on residents. Members pay a small fee that we strive to keep as low as possible. Our fundraising efforts support computer systems to organize requests, train volunteers, reduce members’ costs for programs (like our very popular Social Fit) and relevant programs open to the whole island, such as discussions with the head of Charleston Probate Court. Our volunteers are our heroes who make it work!

For questions contact Susan Coomer at seabrksue@att.net.