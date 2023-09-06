Returning artist Mary Hoffman will offer a one-day portrait workshop from a live model at Seabrook Island on Thursday, September 21. The workshop will focus on expanding and developing painting skills and learning to “see” beyond the superficial to express form, hue and gesture by diving into painting from a live mode.

This one-day process will help you discover painting “muscles” you didn’t know you had.

The result will spill over and enhance the rest of your studio work. Learning to paint from life forces you to break out of your status quo.

A brief instructor demonstration will start the morning session, after which students will start painting. Painting time is broken into 20-minute segments, separated by 5-minute breaks, ending the morning session at noon for lunch. Class resumes at 1 p.m., focusing on the process of seeing the elements of art and how they relate to one another to create the vision. Individual instruction will be customized and offered throughout the day. A brief critique will wrap up the day by 4 p.m.

What you can expect:

You will learn to see objectively and gain the skills that will enable you to paint any object with confidence.

We learn best as a group. Discovering how others view and interpret the same subject is one of the best ways to learn. Bring your friends along for the ride, and let’s learn together.

Focus will be placed on the process of painting the portrait and not the result. But you will walk away with knowledge to apply to your next painting.

Cost of the workshop: is $110, including the model fee, for SIAG members. Non-members who wish to take the workshop need to send a separate additional check of $30 made out to SIAG.

To register for the workshop: Please contact Monique Boissier-Sporn (moniqueboissier321@gmail.com) and send a check made out to the artist, Mary Hoffman to Monique Boissier-Sporn, 1404 Nancy Island Drive Seabrook Island, SC 29455. All checks must be received by September 15 to confirm registration. Registration is limited to the first nine students.