SOLD OUT: Charleston Men's Chorus: Folk Songs Across the Sea

Charleston Men’s Chorus was founded in 1990 to fill the need in the Lowcountry arts community for the distinctive harmonies of a male chorus. The non-profit group is an auditioned choir of approximately 65 members. CMC is directed by internationally renowned countertenor and director Ricard Bordas and distinguished musician Pamela Nelson serves as the chorus’s piano accompanist.

While their annual Christmas and Memorial Day concerts define the group’s theme and choice of repertoire, the Spring concert offers CMC an opportunity to explore different themes and selections written for male choirs, including folk, theater or operatic pieces. Many of CMC offerings are by American composers, but musical traditions from around the world are also explored, from the madrigal and motet to folk song and anthems. Each year the CMC is proud to award scholarships to vocal performance or music education majors at the College of Charleston and Charleston Southern University. Learn more about the Charleston Men’s Chorus here.

This event is sold out and the Arts Council does not operate a waitlist. If you have tickets you aren't planning on using, we encourage you to redistribute them yourself. You can view our full ticket policy here.