Sounds Around Town

The Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island is celebrating its 26th Anniversary on Saturday, November 4. Event Chair Sandra Ericksen invites long-time and new tour goers to join this highly anticipated event.

“The 26th annual of the Symphony Tour of Homes promises to maintain the tradition of presenting unique homes on Kiawah Island,” Ericksen said. “The eclectic selection of homes displays the variety of design and lifestyle present on this exclusive island. These homes showcase the talents of premier designers, architects, builders and landscapers. The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League has plans to make this day a unique experience, concluding with a concert by the Charleston Symphony.”

Guests will be treated to music by symphony musicians and talented music students as they experience the variety of beautifully decorated homes. The day will be capped at 5 p.m. with a Charleston Symphony concert, sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council, at the West Beach Conference Center. The concert is a separately ticketed event.

This season, the Charleston Symphony once again brings a superb lineup of world-renowned guest conductors and soloists for the Masterworks Series and a new lineup of entertaining Pops concerts.

All proceeds from this Tour of Homes will support the Charleston Symphony and music scholarships for students in the Lowcountry.

Advance tickets for the Tour of Homes are $65 through November 3. Tickets will also be sold the day of the event on the Freshfields Village Green for $70, where guests will pick up tickets and programs beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tickets for the concert following the Tour are $15 each.

During the tour, guests can browse the curated collection of unique artisanal items available for purchase, with proceeds supporting both the Symphony and the League.

For more information, to purchase tickets and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit csolinc.org.