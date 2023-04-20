× Expand Dan Prickett

The Kiawah Art Guild will hold its Spring Art Show on Saturday, May 20, at the Town’s Municipal Center (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway) from 10 AM to 5 PM. This free show and sale is open to everyone and will feature many original paintings by members of the Kiawah Guild. Whether you are a new homeowner and looking for that new special piece or a visitor and want to commemorate your stay, you will not want to miss this opportunity. Parking is available at the Municipal Center.

The Kiawah Art Guild has more than forty members and has offered workshops and other educational opportunities for island art enthusiasts for more than 20 years. For more information about the event, please contact Dan Prickett at prickettdan@gmail.com.