Tickets Now available for Tango Lovers: Volver

The Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council is excited to welcome Tango Lovers, an award-winning company of over 20 artists from Argentina and Uruguay, with extensive international experience. Be transported with Volver as World Champion Tango dancers and Grammy/Latin Grammy winning musicians take audiences on a journey told through the art and passion of Tango! Tickets can be purchased here while they are still available. For more information about the event, visit www.kiawahisland.org/events/.