Newly minted toy inventor Martha Moore lives on Johns Island and enjoys a condo on Kiawah Island. She and her daughter, Karalyne Ley, are introducing Charleston-area parents, teachers and kids to a few adorable new toys with a meaningful message: Bene (pronounced Benny), the Kind-Hearted Bear; Sparkle the Dog, who reinforces Pet Kindness and Care; and Seawhee the Turtle, who reinforces Ocean Conservation.

Launched in autumn of 2022, all these toys emphasize the lifelong (and necessary) character traits of respect, kindness, sharing, taking turns, empathy and giving back. We recently caught up with Moore and Ley to find out more about Bene World’s Toys with a Purpose.

Why do you believe these toys are important right now, in 2023?

Bene World develops interactive plush toys that teach children important character traits, including kindness, respect, empathy, cooperation, sharing and giving back. Each plush toy comes with a book focused on reinforcing these traits parents want their children to have.

With the new school year just around the corner, it is the perfect time for parents to start focusing on kindness, respect, empathy and other character traits with their children.

How are the toys interactive in a positive way?

Bene World’s Toys with a Purpose utilize tokens that can be put into a slot on each animal and collected in the animal’s pocket. When the child does something for another person or pet or helps the environment through turtle conservation, they put the token into the animal’s slot.

When the child has used all the tokens, they can take them out of the animal’s pocket and reuse them again and again to reinforce these important character traits.

What are people saying about Bene World so far?

Bene World toys are also used by teachers in the classroom and childhood therapists in their practice. These Toys With a Purpose have won the Mom’s Choice Award, Family Circle Award and Creative Child Magazine’s 2023 Kids Product of the Year Award.

We are excited to introduce these Toys with a Purpose to Charleston-area children and parents! Learn more on our website, at benebeargiving.com, or by shopping at Wonder Works in Mount Pleasant.