Upcoming Events At Charleston's Historic Plantations

Do you have plans this weekend or have some time to check out the area around Low Country? If so, you can head over to Tidelines for a review of upcoming activities in the Charleston SC area!

Drayton Hall Walking Tour: Architectural Fragments and Conservation Research ◊ May 20

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens Sleeping with the Ancestors Book Launch ◊ June 6 - Written by Magnolia’s own History & Culture Coordinator, Joseph McGill,

Middleton Place has several events planned starting this week

1) Wine on the Piazza Edmondston Alston House ◊ May 18 & June 15 - Enjoy a self-guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second-story piazza overlooking Charleston Harbor.

2) Garden Strolls and Wine Tasting ◊ May 24 & 31

Stroll throughout Middleton Place National Historic Landmark with a glass of wine in hand and take in the beautiful flora & magnificent views of the Ashley River. Each week brings a new theme and highlights different wines.

3) Hands-On Camellia Pruning Workshop with Sidney Frazier ◊ May 24 & 31

4) Each Wednesday in May 2023, Sidney Frazier, Vice President of Horticulture for Middleton Place National Historic Landmark, will present a hands-on camellia pruning workshop.

5) Distinguished Speakers Series : Margaret Pickett ◊ May 21

Join Middleton Place Foundation for a Book Talk and Signing Reception Sunday, May 21, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm. Margaret Pickett will discuss her book, Rebecca Brewton Motte, American Patriot and Succesful Rice Planter.