Vroom Vroom

× Expand Cars On Kiawah

We are almost ready for Cars at Kiawah River on October 14. The new park is nearing completion, and the Spoonbills are flying. The goats at The Goatery are making cheese and the Kids Display is nearly full with interesting vehicles for kids young and old. We also hear that a few of the goats will visit the Kids section to tell you about their cheese.

Our Young Enthusiast Display has some great examples of the automotive interests in the 16 to 39 age group. And our Featured Collector Display will have five incredible cars from the Bluestein's collection.

The Corvette Heritage Display will highlight the C1 to C8 models with a hand-picked group of cars lined up in front of the Old Farmhouse by the Kiawah River. You will also find a few more ‘Vettes that have registered in support of the display. There will be something for everyone.

Oh, we can’t forget all the exhibitors who have registered their favorite cars to share with all of us.

For more info about Cars at Kiawah River, go to carsatkiawahriver.com.