The second annual Corgi Cup is coming to Steeplechase

× Expand Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com Corgis compete in the Corgi Cup during the Steeplechase of Charleston at the Plantation at Stono Ferry in Hollywood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

(Hollywood, S.C.) Last year, Steeplechase of Charleston premiered The Corgi Cup, two races where local Corgis competed for a chance to win bragging rights as the grand champion. This year, there will be 20 Corgis competing for this year’s coveted title.

The competition will consist of three races, a warmup at 10:30 a.m., the first race at 11:30 a.m., and the final race at 2:05 p.m. Attendees can expect fierce competition between both the Corgis and their owners, who each have different training strategies to prepare for race day. Several of the Corgis are associated with the Lowcountry Corgi Association, which shared this opportunity with its members.

“The addition of the Corgi Cup to the event last year brought a new experience to the event,” said Chris Zoeller, the executive director of Steeplechase of Charleston. “Attendees were lining up to get a glance of the race and the added layer of excitement could be felt throughout the race track. We’re very excited to be bringing the Corgi Cup back and with more races this year.”

Outside of the Corgi Cup, guests can take advantage of the thoughtfully curated Merchant Market filled with the best of local artisans selling their unique products. Family-friendly activities will take place in the Family Fun Zone, as tickets for children 12 and under are free. And of course, there are five high-stakes horse races with a purse of $100,000 on the line. Tailgate and VIP spots are open for purchase so guests can bring a picnic to enjoy an afternoon of fun with friends and family.

Gates open for Steeplechase of Charleston at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed shortly by the races starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event can be found here, with general admission, tailgating spots and hospitality tents available for purchase. For guests looking for an elevated experience, Hendrick Lexus Charleston is returning as the presenting sponsor and will welcome guests into the Lexus VIP Lounge. For more information about the event, please visit the website at https://steeplechaseofcharleston.com/. Any questions about the event can be emailed to info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.

Steeplechase of Charleston, a horse jump-racing meet sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association is a non-profit limited liability company wholly owned by The Post and Courier Foundation. Profits from Steeplechase of Charleston LLC will go toward the support and preservation of community journalism in South Carolina.