Calling On Volunteers For United States Golf Association Championship

As one of the premier organizations in the world of golf, the United States Golf Association administers 14 separate national championships, 10 of which are expressly for amateurs.

The Amateur Four-Ball has quickly become one of the USGA’s most popular events, with close to 2,500 entries every year. This year’s championship will take place right here on Kiawah Island.

The practice rounds and stroke play will take place on River Course and Cassique golf courses from Wednesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 21. Cassique will host the match play Monday, May 22 through Wednesday, May 24.

There are many exciting volunteer opportunities available for those who wish to get involved, while providing services which will add value to the player's experience.

Visit bit.ly/3HYdGrF to explore available volunteer roles and register. Any questions related to the championship can be directed to usgafourball@kiawah.com.