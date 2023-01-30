Cars At Kiawah River Rebrands Name, Sets New Location

The organizers of Cars at Kiawah River, formerly Cars on Kiawah, are pleased to announce that the next show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14. This popular event is moving to a new location, Kiawah River, a waterfront community located on Johns Island. In recognition of the move, the show has been renamed Cars at Kiawah River.

“After several years at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Park, Cars on Kiawah outgrew the location,” according to Co-Chair Bruce Stemerman. “We are grateful to the previous host’s support in helping establish the event as the Charleston region’s preeminent celebration of the automobile’s history and evolution.”

As the Charleston region’s first agrihood, Kiawah River is centered on outdoor pursuits with 20 miles of shoreline and 2,000 acres of picturesque land along the Kiawah River. The master-planned community combines the sea island’s natural beauty with residential, retail and hospitality offerings with custom and semi-custom homes and resort-style amenities.

“This is an ideal location for this event,” noted Co-Chair John Wilson. “In addition to its stunning views, it is located adjacent to Charleston County’s Mullet Hall, which will provide plentiful spectator parking.”

As in prior shows, Cars at Kiawah River will feature 250 beautiful and varied classic cars in a spectacular setting. Several food and beverage options will be available for spectators and the popular children’s display will return. The Goatery at Kiawah River Farm will be a fun addition to the event for families to enjoy.

“We are also pleased to announce that Ally Financial will return as the presenting sponsor of Cars at Kiawah River” Stemerman added. “Ally is a leader in digital financial services including services to nearly 23,000 automobile dealerships. Ally has been a wonderful supporter of our event for several years and we are thrilled for them to again play a major role in Cars at Kiawah River.”

Wilson adds: “Exhibitor registrations will open in the spring of 2023 and additional information about the show, including sponsor, vendor and volunteer opportunities, will be available over the next several months on our website at carsatkiawahriver.com. Cars at Kiawah River is a nonprofit and makes annual contributions to various beneficiaries, including Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic and Sea Island Habitat for Humanity.”

For more information, contact Bruce Stemerman, bstemerman@gmail.com or (240) 418-9225.