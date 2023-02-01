College Of Charleston And Charleston Symphony To Present Fanciful, Dark Romance Opera

“The Tales of Hoffman” is Jacques Offenbach’s fantastical opera based on the thrilling short stories from the mind of the poet E.T.A. Hoffman. Follow Hoffman on a surreal journey as he searches for love, meaning and reality. Performances will be sung in French with English supertitles and is presented alongside musicians from partnering Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

College of Charleston Director of Opera, Saundra DeAthos-Meers, enthuses, “‘The Tales of Hoffman’ is an extraordinary tale centered on the tortured poet, Hoffman. His turmoiled story is told by the enactment of three separate tales portraying three fictitious loves. His journey ranges from the whimsical to the supernatural and the amorous to the tragic.”

This collaboration with the Charleston Symphony, led by Maestro Wojciech Milewski, will provide a unique, professional experience in the academic environment for College of Charleston Opera students. A mix of opera, theater and dance students make up the cast, from freshmen to seniors alike. Costume design is by student Savannah Blake, and set, lighting and projection is by professional designer Daniel Chapman. Set construction is by Small Scale Contractors of Charleston.

Performances of “The Tales of Hoffman” take place at the Sottile Theatre (44 George St.) on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $50, with discounts for seniors (60+), military/veterans, and youth under 18, as well as CofC students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased through the George Street Box Office online, by emailing gsbo@cofc.edu, calling (843) 953-4726 or in person. Patrons can find concert info and ticket links at go.cofc.edu/music-ensembles.