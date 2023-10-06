Johns Island Presbyterian Church to host their first Highland Island Festival

On October 28th, Johns Island Presbyterian Church is hosting their first ever Highland Island Festival. The event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will include all things Scottish to celebrate the church’s heritage. There will be food, music, dancing, folk-tales and more.

With another well-known Highland Games Festival occurring every other year in the area, Pastor Jeri Parris Perkins explains that they thought it would be “really neat to host something similar in the off years.”

Pastor Jeri Parris Perkins

“We decided that this might be a great way to help our neighborhood to understand a little bit more about who we are as Presbyterians and who we are as a church,” says Perkins.

While members of the church itself are encouraged to attend, this event is open to everyone. Perkins emphasizes that the aim of the festival is “to open the church to the community and show that we are here to serve them.”

The festival will also host an array of local artisan businesses as vendors. According to one of the event coordinators, Seceli Barrett, the Highland Island Festival will highlight and honor the farmers and such who do so much for the area.

“It’s important to recognize everyone and what they do for the community as a whole,” says Barrett. “Everyone is welcome.”

Another aspect of the event is the historical significance of the church and its Scottish roots. Johns Island Presbyterian Church was formed in 1710 by a Scottish minister known as Reverend Archibald Stobo. The building that still hosts the church to this day was erected shortly after in 1719.

“We have a space with such a rich history,” says another event coordinator, Lisa Floyd. “We are excited to make use of our beautiful grounds.”

The festival will offer running tours of the space by knowledgeable guides. Patti Van de Graaf who is also assisting in the planning of the festival says this will “satisfy people's curiosity on the history of the church, tying in the Scottish heritage side of things.”

In addition to sharing the church’s 300 year history, there will also be professional storytellers characterizing Scottish folktales.

“It'll include classic tales and folklore drawn directly from Scotland or versions that have made their way to the United States as well,” explains Perkins.

There will also be Scottish games adapted for family-friendly fun, of course. Barrett acknowledges that they will be altering traditional Highland Games to ones that kids can participate in through the utilization of pool noodles and other alternatives.

With an abundance of music, games, and dancing, the event will also be providing refreshments. There will be barbecue plates and kids chicken fingers as well as Kona Ice and popcorn machines.

“There’s going to be something for everyone,” relays Van de Graaf.

“It’s real casual. We want everyone to feel relaxed and have fun,” reminds Floyd, leaving us with, “So don’t forget your lawn chairs!”

Visit https://www.jipc.org/ for more information.