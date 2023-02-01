Oyster Roast To Benefit, Rescue Wildlife Mammals

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Have you been thinking hard on how to surprise your valentine? Great value Oyster Roast tickets for Feb. 26 are available now at keeperofthewild.org, benefitting these gorgeous mammal babies we rescued. The event is held at the Magnolia Plantation Oyster Shed, on the banks of the Ashley River, with oysters, food, fun, and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the website, keeperofthewild.org.

Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary rescues and serves mammalian wildlife impacted by humans in the nine counties and including the islands from Bohicket, Kiawah, and Seabrook to Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s and Dewees. Because of exponential growth in S.C. coastal areas, animal road injuries, as well as nesting sites uprooted by development result in increased critter injuries and displacements. Injured animals are helped at the Shelter in a way that protects their wildness and retains their wild instincts. When the animal is healthy and strong again, it is repositioned in the wild with the help of a network of Lowcountry farm- and land-owners. The Shelter is operated mostly by passionate volunteers, and funded by generous donors.

And, if you want to sound really smart when presenting your Valentine with the gift of Oyster Roast tickets, say: “Did you know the mammals rescued are environmental workers?” In addition to nuts and berries, they eat ticks, mice, rats, undesirable insects and grubs that eat your lawn. Some species help clean up carrion. They are just as environmentally essential in the low country circle of life as our weekly trash and recyclables are to humans. And, in the processing of their diet, they scarify and disseminate important dune stabilizer seeds such as the sea ox-eye daisy, marsh elder, groundsel, helping to replant and form salt scrub thickets. The thickets serve as a barrier to protect inland plantings forests from salt spray exposure, and help to decrease the erosion by wave action from tidal surge. Your valentine will be amazed at how smart you are!

For help with injured or displaced wildlife, call 843-636-1659 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Keeper of the Wild is located at 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. For more information, visit the website at keeperofthewild.org.