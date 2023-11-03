Sea Life by Starlight Returns to the South Carolina Aquarium on Dec. 9

× Expand Carson Bulwinkle III

Join the South Carolina Aquarium for an evening that is out of this world at Supernova Sea Life by Starlight from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 9. The all-inclusive, 21+ festive event features a full bar, small plates, a silent auction, dancing and more to benefit the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center.

Playing off the evening’s interstellar theme, guests are encouraged to dress in their vibrant celestial-inspired attire that’s “out of this world.” Through Oct. 8, early bird pricing for main event tickets is $70, but prices increase to $95 for general admission and $85 for Aquarium members after that date. VIP tickets include an additional hour of the event before the gates open, an exciting cocktail competition and quality time with Sea Turtle Care Center patients before the blinds are drawn at 8 p.m.

Attendees also will enjoy the Aquarium Aglow experience. This holiday light spectacular invites guests to celebrate the season and make lifelong memories with incredible light installations, festive refreshments and multiple photo opportunities.

Proceeds from Supernova Sea Life by Starlight support the work of the Sea Turtle Care Center. Sea turtles arrive at the Care Center suffering from a variety of ailments, including debilitated turtle syndrome, predation and boat strike wounds, injuries from accidental interactions with fishing gear and even exposure to dangerously low temperatures. Staff veterinarians diagnose each turtle and work with Care Center staff and volunteers to provide treatment and rehabilitative care with the ultimate goal of releasing the turtles back into the wild.

Learn more and buy tickets at scaquarium.org/slbs.