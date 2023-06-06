America The Beautiful

Join the fun, show your patriotic spirit, and decorate your mailbox in red, white and blue — or anything and everything you love about our country. Show your American pride this year, Seabrooke Style.

The first prize is the coveted “Most Patriotic Mailbox” blue ribbon award. To enter the contest, send your name and your address to seabrookislandgardenclub@gmail. com. Don’t wait! Only 25 households can enter the contest. The deadline to register your mailbox is July 1, and the judging starts later that day at 1 p.m. with the winner being announced on Sunday, July 2.

All Seabrook Island residents are eligible to enter. Have fun, and good luck to all.