An Embarrassment Of Riches

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

As an avid photographer, I am continually amazed by the abundance of nature’s gifts here in the Lowcountry. From the incredible Angel Oak on Johns Island to the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean at the ends of Seabrook and Kiawah Islands, there is an astounding variety of flora and fauna. Those of us who explore the environment with lenses in hand have much to choose from on any given day.

Since relocating to the Lowcountry more than 20 years ago, my interest in photography has helped to make the years literally fly by. I’ve become obsessed with unique local creatures like bobcats, alligators, dolphins and an amazing variety of birds. Over the years, I’ve featured many of them in my photography blog, travelsandtrifles.wordpress.com.

For examples of the numerous creatures that share our world, I consulted “The Nature of Kiawah,” published by the Town of Kiawah Island’s Environmental Committee. In this guide, there are brief descriptions and photographs of native creatures, along with suggestions on protecting island wildlife and the environment. The animals listed range from mammals such as bobcats and bottlenose dolphins to freshwater and saltwater fish to birds and butterflies of all kinds.

I’m happy to say I’ve seen and photographed most of the animals in the guide throughout my 20 years here, including all of the birds of prey. I’ve also been privileged to see and photograph dolphin strandings at Captain Sam’s Inlet multiple times, both from the beach and while kayaking. Their unique hunting/stranding behavior has been covered multiple times by National Geographic.

Although I know less about the flora of our sea islands, again, I’ve photographed much of it over the years. A quick view of Kiawah’s native plant database lists numerous varieties, including my personal favorites, the Southern magnolia and live oaks.

I hope you’ll join me in the coming months as I explore some of the natural wonders of our sea islands in greater detail. I look forward to seeing you then.