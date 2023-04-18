Apparatus Blessing And Open House

Fire Station #4 invites you to a community event on Friday, April 28 at 9 AM, as they “bless” a new apparatus to be placed in service on Kiawah Island. It is tradition in the fire service to wash the truck and give it a blessing before being placed into service.

During the event, The Kiawah Island Photo Club will unveil 44 large framed (and hung) photographic canvases, all taken by club members and donated to our two island fire stations. Come out to see the inside of Fire Station #4 and peruse the beautiful photos during the Open House. Light refreshments will be available. Parking will be located along Sora Rail Road past the fire station's rear entrance.