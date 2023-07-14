Bonne fête de la Bastille SDM Cafe and Armee Cafe from the Town of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, USA!

Bastille Day is the National Day of France, which is celebrated on 14 July every year. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a major event of the French Revolution that symbolized the end of the absolute monarchy and the birth of the modern nation.

Bastille Day is also known as the French National Day or le 14 juillet in French. It is marked by military parades, fireworks, concerts, balls and other festivities throughout France and in many former French colonies and territories.

Bastille Day is a day of pride and patriotism for the French people, who celebrate their history, culture and values. The slogan “Vive le 14 juillet!” (“Long live the 14th of July!”) is often heard on this day.