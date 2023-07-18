× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Blase Keegel has served as a volunteer for the Bluebird Nest Box Program at Turtle Point for 20 years. Nicknamed “Mr. Bluebird Jr.,” Blase enjoys working alongside the tight-knit bluebird monitoring team. Thank you, Mr. Keegel, for dedicating your time, passion, and resources to better our community!

To learn more about the Bluebird Nest Box Program or to volunteer, email our Assistant Wildlife Biologist Aaron Given at agiven@kiawahisland.org. Read the full volunteer feature here: https://conta.cc/3oWAm4V