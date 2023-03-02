Did you know the Town of Seabrook Island has a Bobcat Guardian Program?

Well, if you did not know, this program was initiated to raise awareness among residents and business owners concerning the adverse impacts of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGA's) on the local bobcat population and to reduce or eliminate the use of such chemicals within the town.

​To assist in these efforts, the Town of Seabrook Island has asked local pest control companies to consider joining our Bobcat Guardian Program by voluntarily pledging to eliminate their use of SGA’s within the town. Pest control providers who take the Save Our Bobcats Pledge will be highlighted on the town's website and featured on our social media platforms for their support of the town’s efforts to protect our local bobcat population.​

Stay tuned for more information on how you can help!