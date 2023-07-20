× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

In June, Town staff involved in the Kiawah Goes Green initiative participated in a tour of the Charleston County Material Recovery Facility (MRF). This facility is where Kiawah Island recyclables are transported for sorting. One of the focus areas of the Kiawah Goes Green initiative is to educate the community on how to properly separate recycling, household trash, and hazardous trash.

Staff observed first-hand the impact cross-contamination can have on the material recovery facility, the workers who manage the materials, and other items that could have been recycled. Whether it is plastic bags or hazardous materials, improperly disposing of non-recyclable items in the recycling bin is harmful to the recycling process and counterproductive for those in our community who are working diligently to be environmentally friendly.

Stay tuned for more details on how to avoid cross-contamination, as well as future updates and information on recycling best practices!