Charleston County Sheriff's Office Public Bulletin

Attention Seabrookers!

Check out the new addition to our website!

You can now check out the Public Bulletin from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office!

Head over to www.townofseabrookisland.org and select Local News! Under that tab, you will find the first posting.

Additionally, the current Bulletin makes no mention of the incident that occured on June 11th. It is possible that this will apear in a later bulletin. Please be reminded that open investigations are not reported.

Let us know what you think! We encourage and would like to receive feedback!