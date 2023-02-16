Citadel Class of 1964 Valentine's Oyster Roast

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Have you heard about the brotherhood amongst Citadel graduates? Sixty years after graduation, the brotherhood was truly visible on Valentine’s Day, when more than fifty members and friends of the Class of 64 gathered to celebrate friendship and love. Almost 60 years after graduation, these men and their wives and significant others gather monthly for lunch, and annually for larger events. The resident-Class-64 group hails from Kiawah and Seabrook to Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s and Daniel Island, the Peninsula, and West Ashley to Edisto.

The 2023 Oyster Roast was 3 years in the making. Starting with a luncheon at the Kiawah Island Club in 2016 and subsequent gatherings at the Seabrook Club and at the Harbour Club, the 2021 plans were laid for an Oyster Roast at the Boathouse in the beautiful Poplar Grove neighborhood. Again and again, Covid reared its head to arrest the celebration. But not this year! Thanks go to countless “helping hands” the Class created this joyful event, deliciously catered by Jamie Westendorff, and meticulously orchestrated by Judith and Rich Crowder. JoAnn and Bob Ruggeri added a magic touch by hand-making oyster-shell favors for each of the attendees.

How does a group of graduates become a group of friends so many years later, you ask? Sally and Bruce Thackston have organized a monthly lunch for over a decade. Class members or friends who find themselves in town, rotate in and out at Ms. Rosie’s Grill on the first Thursday of the month. Sally and Bruce truly are the glue that binds. The Class of 64 group did not necessarily know one another while at The Citadel. In those days, when General Mark Clark was President, men were organized by height, into companies, and then into battalions, and that company and battalion became home and social life for four years for a cadet. Military service was compulsory, and the Vietnam War was raging. Some classmates were lost in service and are commemorated on plaques at the Citadel Chapel. Vito Galante proposed a tear-free toast to all fallen members, some who passed away only in recent weeks. “We are all glad to be alive,” he exclaimed, then followed into a chant, ‘48, 49, 50…. Some…. (Paraphrased as “good memories!”)’ resulting in a broad peal of grateful laughter. Classmates may be gone but will not be forgotten.

General John Grinalds, former President of The Citadel, honored the group with his cheerful presence. And there were love-stories celebrated at the Oyster Roast. Elizabeth and Joel Cox, friends from decades ago, found one another after losing spouses and married in 2018. Likewise, Sam ’60 and Lynn (Frazier) McManus married in 2019, after losing their partners and having known one another as couple-friends for decades. Sam’s brother Steve was a member of ’64. Wade and Elisabeth St. John were surprised by a delicious cake celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, which date they always forget to remember because it falls too early in the new year.

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Citadel Class of 1964 to everyone. You might say their motto is: older age is for loving family, friends, and celebrating life!