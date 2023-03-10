Citizens of Georgetown County to Receive Life-Size Replicas of Nation’s Charters of Freedom

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, Bill of Rights and Civil Rights Amendments are coming to Georgetown thanks to the collective efforts of the County and City of Georgetown, along with many community leaders, working with Foundation Forward, Inc. of Burke County, NC.

The Charters of Freedom will be permanently installed at Joseph H. Rainey Park, located at 929 Front Street in Georgetown. The setting will be only the second location to be installed in South Carolina, and the first outside of the state capital.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in the park this week. Foundation Forward representatives Mike Unruh and Dr. David Streater welcomed those in attendance and spoke about the history of their organization and how their mission is to not only place these Charters of Freedom in communities, but to work with the area schools to include visits to the park as field trips and provide an educational experience for students. Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe addressed the crowd to speak about the importance of these documents and how having them permanently installed in Georgetown will benefit both local residents and visitors alike. The local Champion and main point of contact for this project is Al Joseph, Director of Main Street Georgetown. Mr. Joseph talked about how the idea for the setting was accepted by both the County and the City, and how Rainey Park was selected to be the ideal site for its placement.

Many local dignitaries and community leaders were in attendance, including City Councilmembers Tamika Williams-Obeng and Jimmy Morris, Dr. Bethany Giles and Kristi Kibler with Georgetown County Schools, Beth Stedman and Mark Stevens with Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, Carol Addy with Georgetown Business Association, County Council Chairman Louis Morant, County Administrator Angela Christian and public works manager Natrona Simmons, City Administrator Dr Sandra Yudice and public information officer Cindy Thompson, Fire Chief Charlie Cribb, Laurie Cipolla with Keep Georgetown Beautiful and Scott Johnson from Coastal Structures.

Construction on the Charters of Freedom setting will begin in the coming weeks. A dedication ceremony and gifting of the Charters of Freedom to the Citizens of Georgetown County will be scheduled for this summer, prior to the installation of the Harriet Tubman Journey to Freedom exhibit, which will also be in Rainey Park.

To date, around fifty Charters of Freedom settings have been permanently placed in communities across the country by Foundation Forward, a 501 (c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, North Carolina. The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.

“Seeing something our founding fathers actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson, and the others, I just got goosebumps. And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of The Constitution, ‘We The People’, I actually got a lump in my throat. It was really an emotional experience,” Vance Patterson, Founder of Foundation Forward, said.

The Pattersons now work to bring that emotional experience to communities across the country. Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without having to travel to Washington, D.C. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American History and Civics.

“Imagine, if you will, school teachers bringing their 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how government is meant to serve and protect ‘We The People,’” says Vance in his dedication speech. This local access will also provide a place for Georgetown County citizens to gather, celebrate, honor and reflect.

Legacy Pavers and Donors’ Plates will be installed along with the Charters of Freedom setting for citizens to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, family members or organizations. These can be purchased through tax-deductible donations to Foundation Forward starting at $100, when you visit www.Chartersoffreedom.com or contacting their office at 828-522-1400.

Community support for this project, in the form of donation, purchase of a Legacy Paver, or scheduling a speaking engagement with your school or civic group can be coordinated through Mike Unruh at 910-508-3165, or by visiting Foundation Forward’s website www.Chartersoffreedom.com .

About Foundation Forward, Inc.

Foundation Forward, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit which receives no direct tax dollars or government funding.