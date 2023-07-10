With hurricane season upon us, make sure you are registered for Town's emergency notification system, CodeRED. The Town will send critical community alerts like evacuation notices through this system.

You must be registered to receive notifications. Notifications are sent via voice, text, and email-based on your preferences.

If you are unsure if you are registered, please re-register. You will not receive duplicate notices. Make sure you opt-in for severe weather warning alerts.

Use this link to register today: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/2D5D9ED43EEA.