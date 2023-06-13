× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Do you want to take part in the CARTA Downtown Charleston Transit Study? This study will evaluate the needs and opportunities to improve transit services for residents, workers, visitors and current CARTA riders. The study will identify and program investments in developing a refined downtown bus network and transit-priority infrastructure.

The transit needs survey is focused on how residents, workers, and visitors get around Downtown Charleston. Responses and feedback will help our project team learn how people currently use public transportation in Downtown Charleston and how it can better serve them in the future.

To access the survey, please click on the link: https://rb.gy/4a6m8