Get To Know Dylan Keith

Dylan Keith and his partner Kimberly Adele moved to Kiawah Island four years ago from the Dallas area. Dylan says that in relocating, “they searched for areas along the coast that featured natural surroundings, including a beach for Kimberly.” Among other considerations were access to an airport and proximity to a city for culture, shopping and metropolitan amenities. After their experience with suburban living and city living in Texas, immediate access to nature was a top influencer in their decision.

Like many new residents to Kiawah, the variety of nature on the island gradually became apparent to Dylan. “Instead of just one variety of heron, the great blue, or one type of egret, I became aware of the variety of species on the island. My love of nature led me to choose to live someplace where, whenever I walk outside, I want to take my camera with me.”

As a professional photographer, Dylan became aware that many island residents and visitors find it difficult to obtain a professional to capture photos of their family or betrothed during their time on Kiawah. Portrait photography is a specialty of Dylan’s, and, while he was used to traveling the world for his profession, he realized that he could share his love of nature on Kiawah with clients and enjoy spending more time on the island that is his chosen home. This year, he started Kiawah Sands Photography with the guiding principle “Authentic Moments in Authentic Nature”.

In addition to his new business, Dylan finds time to volunteer for the town of Kiawah Island, serving as a valued member of the Kiawah Island Arts Council. He assists with vetting potential musical performers for the Council and facilitates the performances with onsite help with staging, lighting, ticket taking or whatever else is needed for Arts Council events. And, most importantly, he photographs the performers.