Happy International Youth Day

The 2023 theme for International Youth Day is Green Skills for Youth Towards a Sustainable World.

Today, the world is embarking on a green transition.

The shift towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world is critical not only for responding to the global climate crisis but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A successful transition towards a greener world will depend on the development of green skills in the population. Green skills are “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society”.