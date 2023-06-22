Join The Seabrook Island Veterans Club

Our first endeavor is to inform the more than 350 veterans living on Seabrook Island about our club. If you know a fellow Vet, please ask them to register. We do not charge dues and you can select those activities you find to be fun and interesting.

I started this club, after having served for more than 24 years because I miss the social interaction we all enjoyed when we were in service. There is much to enjoy on Seabrook and it's even more fun when done with a group of friends.

After our initial registration period, I will email you about our first get together to be held in September, and then you will receive monthly newsletters informing you about upcoming activities and trips. Let's enjoy this time together!

Go to sivclub.org to register and select activities you are interested in, and for questions, contact Andy Grimalda at andrew. sivclub@gmail.com.